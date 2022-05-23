Sayaji Hotels expands Madhya Pradesh presence with six further properties

Sayaji Hotels Limited will expand its presence in the state of Madhya Pradesh with the opening of 6 new properties by the end of 2023. The group currently operates 4 properties with 500 keys under the brands Sayaji Hotels, Effotel by Sayaji, and Enrise by Sayaji. The upcoming properties include Sayaji Gwalior, Effotel Bhopal, Enise Hoshangabad, Enrise Rewa, Enrise Harda, and Enrise Indore. Collectively these new properties will add 400 keys to Sayaji Group’s portfolio in Madhya Pradesh.

Announcing the development, Jameel Sayed, Director – Business Development, Sayaji Hotels Ltd. said, “Madhya Pradesh has transformed itself into a major industrial hub, besides being in the forefront of culture and tourism. The region has witnessed a steady inflow of leisure and business travelers from across the globe. However, there has been an acute shortage of hotel rooms to meet the needs of discerning travelers. We are pleased to bridge this gap by adding six new properties in the State which will be operational next year. Sayaji Hotels, with its strategic location, luxurious rooms, a host of banqueting and F&B facilities will appeal to travelers in this region”.

This rapid expansion in Madhya Pradesh exemplifies the consistency in the quality of its services and stays across all the Sayaji Hotels irrespective of the region it operates in. Moreover, the owner-centric strategy adopted by Sayaji Hotels is highly appreciated by its partners, enabling it to rapidly expand its presence under asset-light alliances and management contracts model.

Sayaji Hotels is India’s premier upscale lifestyle hospitality brand, renowned for its bespoke experiences, signature hospitality, and ushering new standards of opulence in the 4-star and 5-star hotels category. The group’s flagship 5-star property in Indore is one the most sought-after destinations for weddings and the only hotel in the city to introduce the grill restaurant concept in India- Kebabville. The group plans to have 50 operational hotels nationally in the next 3 years.