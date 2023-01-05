Flydubai Resumes Operations to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced today the resumption of operations to Ashgabat in Turkmenistan. Flights to Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will commence with a twice-weekly service from 23 January 2023.

With the resumption of flights to Ashgabat, flydubai expands its network in Central Asia to nine points in five countries. This includes Almaty, Ashgabat, Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Namangan, Osh, Samarkand, Tashkent.

From January onwards, the airline will also commence flights to seven new destinations including Cagliari, Corfu, Gan, Krabi, Milan Bergamo, Pattaya and St Petersburg, growing its network to 116 destinations in 53 countries.

Ashgabat is the capital and largest city in Turkmenistan and is nestled in between the vast Karakum Desert and Kopetdag mountains. The city is known for its abundance of white-marbled buildings and magnificent national monuments.

Flight details

Flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Emirates will codeshare on this route offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ASB start from AED 7,350 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,430. Return Business Class fares from ASB to DXB start from USD 2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 660.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.