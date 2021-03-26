FlyArystan grows fleet with new Airbus delivery

FlyArystan has taken delivery of two additional Airbus A320s, with the expanded fleet of nine aircraft having an average age of seven years.

All aircraft are configured with 180 economy-class seats.

Additional aircraft capacity will be used to increase flights to 65 per day across the domestic network in Kazakhstan and the recently launched international service between Turkistan and Istanbul.

FlyArystan was launched as Kazakhstan’s first low-cost carrier in May 2019 and is a division of Air Astana.