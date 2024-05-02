Finnair’s new flight is un-Phuket-able

Finnair has added extra flights to its winter network, as the airline continues to expand its Asian network.

From December 2024, the Finnish flag carrier will increase its Helsinki to Phuket route to six times per week, up from four times per week in winter 2023, as it reinforces its presence in Thailand.

The new service will give customers seamless access to one of Thailand’s most popular destinations, home to some of the world’s finest beaches and a highly popular winter sun hotspot.

Flights will operate Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Sunday from Helsinki to Phuket, with return flights available Monday-Thursday and Saturday-Sunday.

Customers looking for a winter escape can book return flights from London to Phuket from £825 return in Economy, including taxes and charges.

The increased frequency reinforces Finnair’s existing Thai offering, which includes double daily flights from Helsinki to Bangkok.

All flights have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from top UK airports, London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and the Irish capital Dublin.

For more information on Finnair’s routes and schedules, visit finnair.com