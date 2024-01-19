Finnair Launches Year-Round Service to Tartu, Estonia, Enhancing Connectivity

Finnair starts a year-round service to Tartu in Southern Estonia as of March 31, connecting the university city to Helsinki with two daily flights six days a week. The flights connect smoothly with most of Finnair’s European, Asian, and US destinations. The flights are supported by the Tartu City Government as PSO traffic.

Tartu is the European Capital of Culture in 2024, with over 300 events arranged in the city and in Southern Estonia during 2024.

Finnair is the only airline operating to Tartu. The flight time between Helsinki and Tartu is approximately 40 minutes, and the flights are operated by ATR aircraft. Flights to Tartu will depart Finnair’s Helsinki hub at 1:50pm and 11:55pm, arriving at Tartu at 2:35pm and 12:40am (+1) local time respectively. On the return, flights will depart the Estonian city at 6am and 3pm, arriving at the Finnish capital at 6:40am and 3:40pm respectively.

The new services will complement Finnair’s existing flights between Helsinki and Estonia’s capital, Tallinn, which currently operate up to ten times per day.

Flights are now on sale on Finnair.com and through travel agents.

