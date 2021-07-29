Condor selects Airbus A330neo for fleet overhaul

Condor has chosen the A330neo to renew its long-haul fleet with plans to introduce 16 aircraft of this new and more efficient type.

The airline has signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of seven Airbus A330neo, and intends to lease a further nine.

The airline will operate the A330neo on its international long-haul network to the Americas, Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

“Condor excels in operating profitably many routes no other carrier is able to; we are proud to see a demanding airline such as Condor selecting our latest-technology A330neo as the aircraft of choice, building the future of their widebody fleet in the relentless pursuit of lowest operating costs and passenger comfort,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer.

“By operating the A320 and A330neo aircraft side by side, the airline will benefit from all the commonality economics these two premium products offer, with the embedded flexibility to address new and existing markets with the right-sized, right-efficiency aircraft.”

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and features a new wing with increased span and A350-inspired winglets.

Condor chief executive, Ralf Teckentrup, said: “We are proud to be the German launch customer for the A330neo.

“Thanks to the latest technology and maximum efficiency of the aircraft, we will be taking off with our new plane from Autumn 2022 with fuel consumption of just 2.1 litres per passenger per 100 kilometres.

“With this value, we are the front-runner in Germany and, as the most popular leisure airline, we will consistently continue to interweave the themes of sustainability and holidays.”