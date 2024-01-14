Finnair Appoints Turkka Kuusisto as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Finnair has appointed Turkka Kuusisto (44, MSc. Tech) as CEO of Finnair and he will start in this role on 11 July 2024 at the latest. Kuusisto joins Finnair from Posti Group Corporation, where he has served as the CEO since 2020. Prior to his CEO role in Posti Group Corporation, Kuusisto served in senior leadership positions in Posti Group Corporation and in Lindorff Group.

”I am happy to welcome Turkka Kuusisto to take the helm of Finnair and drive the next phases of Finnair’s strategy. Finnair has restored its profitability after the historic double crisis, and the company is well positioned to continue to build a sustainable future, offering excellent connections via its Helsinki hub to both Finns and to customers traveling between Europe and Asia, the Middle East, and Americas”, says Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, Chair of the Board of Directors, Finnair.

“Turkka brings to Finnair his strong understanding of complex industries and his proven people leadership and strategy skills, which will benefit Finnair as Finnair now moves to the next phase in its strategy”, Suvanto-Harsaae says.

”Finnair embodies to me Finnish spirit and global connections, and it has a long and unique heritage as a 100-year old airline. I am excited and humble to take on the role of CEO in this iconic company. Working side by side with all Finnair colleagues and carefully listening to our customers, I trust our joint journey will be a successful one”, says Turkka Kuusisto.

Finnair’s current CEO Topi Manner will leave the company on 15 January 2024 to later take on the role of CEO at Elisa Corporation. Jaakko Schildt, Chief Operating Officer of Finnair, will act as an interim CEO between 15 January and the start of the new CEO.

