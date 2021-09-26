Expo 2020 Dubai unveils customisable passport

For many, the pandemic has put a pause on travel plans, but at Expo 2020 Dubai, residents and international visitors alike will be able to ‘travel’ around the world.

Visitors will be offered a fun, customisable passport that keeps a record of their journey as they explore 200-plus participating pavilions.

The vibrant yellow passport encourages visitors to see as many pavilions as possible during the 182-day event and helps them to relive those special moments after they leave the mega-event.

Mimicking a real passport, no two are alike, including enhanced security features – a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details, and hidden watermarked images on each page.

Linking the past with the present, the passport celebrates the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Jubilee year with a special page stamped in gold foil, featuring a photograph of the nation’s founding father, sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – taken in 1971 when the UAE celebrated the birth of the nation.

The 50-page booklet also contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra –

The Sustainability Pavilion), as well as Al Wasl Plaza – the crown jewel of the Expo site – plus other Dubai landmarks, such as the city’s iconic skyline.

Priced at AED 20, the Expo 2020 Dubai passport is available for purchase from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores located across the site and the Expo 2020 Dubai store located in Dubai Airports’ Terminal 3.

They are also on offer online.