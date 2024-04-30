Rua Al Madinah Holding Signs Agreement With Hilton To Open Three Hotels At Rua Al Madinah Project

Rua Al Madinah Holding has signed an agreement with Hilton to open three hotels comprising of over 1600 keys at Rua Al Madinah mega-project, including Conrad Rua Al Madinah, DoubleTree by Hilton Rua Al Madinah, and Hilton Garden Inn Rua Al Madinah.

Located at the area east of Al Masjid Al Nabawai, the Prophet’s Mosque, Rua Al Madinah aims to create a distinctive modern and urban environment, underpinned by the religious and cultural significance of the Holy City of Madinah.

This agreement marks a significant milestone for Rua Al Madinah and signifies the debut of the luxury Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand in Madinah. Moreover, the agreement is set to create more than 1,100 jobs, opening doors and providing career opportunities for Saudis.

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed Al Juhani, Chief Executive Officer, Rua Al Madinah Holding, said: “We are excited to announce our agreement with Hilton, which will significantly enhance Rua Al Madinah with a suite of multi-ranged accommodations. This hotel management agreement marks a crucial step in elevating the experience of Madinah’s local and international visitors. Our company strives to achieve the objectives of our project, aimed at contributing to increasing visitor capacity and delivering an unparalleled experience”.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “The signing of Rua Al Madinah properties signals a milestone in Hilton’s ongoing expansion across Saudi Arabia. The hotels will further strengthen Hilton’s footprint in the Kingdom and consolidate our presence in Madinah, catering to the thousands of visitors and pilgrims who travel through Madinah every year. As we quadruple our presence in Saudi Arabia in the coming years, we continue to work with our partners to introduce Hilton’s award-winning brands to destinations across the Kingdom.”

Hilton currently operates 19 hotels in Saudi Arabia, including Waldorf Astoria Jeddah – Qasr Al Sharq, Conrad Makkah, and Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences. Its development pipeline of more than 60 properties includes the introduction of new brands like LXR Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, and Embassy Suites by Hilton in the coming years.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is noteworthy that Rua Al Madinah Holding has forged a series of strategic agreements within Rua Al Madinah project with world-renowned hospitality leaders. These collaborations are designed to enrich the visitor experience in Madinah by offering premier hospitality services, which align seamlessly with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to accommodate 30 million visitors.