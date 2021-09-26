Route 2020 of Dubai Metro prepares for launch

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general of the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a series of infrastructure improvements across the emirate ahead of the opening of Expo 2020 next week.

In total, the body has completed 15 projects to serve the event, costing more than AED15 billion.

Key among them is Route 2020 of Dubai Metro.

Running 15 kilometres the length of Dubai, and connecting seven stations, it will offer 50 trains with roomy and stylish interiors.

The official body has also finished building roads spanning 138 lane-kilometres with nine flyovers, deploying 200 public buses featuring top class specifications and designating 18 stations for buses at hotspots in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 15,000 taxis and limousines are currently on the road, while officials are busy arranging 30,000 parking slots at the Expo site.

Preparations for the global showpiece included the construction of the Enterprise Command & Control Centre, one of the biggest and most sophisticated control centres in the world.

An Intelligent Traffic Centre has also been built, a location that uses cutting-edge smart technologies in managing traffic movement.

Dubai Metro Expo 2020 Station will operate from October 1st, synchronised with the official opening of Expo 2020.

The Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro will offer passenger services from Saturday to Wednesday from 05:00 to 01:15.

On Thursday, the service will run from 05:00 am to 02:15, and on Friday from 08:00 to 01:15.

The service frequency will be 2:38 minutes during peak times.

Dubai Tram will provide service from Saturday to Thursday from 06:00 to 01:00, and on Friday from 08:00 to 01:00.

Expo Buses will operate from 06:30 and continue service for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates.

Passenger commuting service from the parking area (Expo Parking Shuttle) to the three Expo Gates will start at 09:00 and continue for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates.

Bus Service between Expo Gates (Expo People Mover) will start service at 06:30 and continue service 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates.

Taxi and e-hail services will be running around the clock.

Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro extends 15 kilometres from Jebel Ali Metro Station on the Red Line to Expo 2020 Station.

It connects seven stations and provides safe and smooth transport for visitors of the Expo as well as Dubai districts.

Route 2020 serves communities populated by more than 270,000 people in the Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and at the Dubai Expo 2020 site.

It has a capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both directions (23,000 riders per hour per direction).

The number of riders is expected to reach 275,000 riders per day in 2030.

Expo Station is expected to receive 35,000 daily visitors of Expo during weekdays, and the number is set to increase to 47,000 daily visitors during weekends.

Plans for an extensive network of buses were unveiled earlier.