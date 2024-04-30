Radisson Hotel Group accelerates expansion strategy in Saudi Arabia

Radisson Hotel Group continues to intensify its efforts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aligning with the Saudi 2030 vision for hospitality. Building on a robust five-year expansion and transformation plan, the Group aims to establish itself as the preferred brand for owners, partners, and guests by strengthening its presence in major and secondary cities across the Kingdom.

Currently, Radisson Hotel Group operates over 26 properties including hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments in Saudi Arabia, with a significant focus on expanding in the holy cities alongside Riyadh and Jeddah. With an additional 18 properties under development, the Group is on track to achieve its goal of doubling its footprint by 2030, aiming for a total of 100 hotels. Recent highlights of Radisson Hotel Group’s growth include opening the first Radisson Individuals branded hotel in Saudi Arabia and bringing the second Radisson hotel to Riyadh with the upcoming opening of Radisson Hotel & Residence Riyadh Olaya.

“It is exciting to see our strategic expansion unfold across Saudi Arabia. By focusing on the dynamic centers of Riyadh and Jeddah, a new drive across the Holy Cities of Makkah and Madinah, as well as the culturally rich secondary cities, we are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s goal of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030,” said Elie Milky, Vice President Development, Radisson Hotel Group, Middle East, Cyprus, Greece, and Pakistan.

The Group’s increasing portfolio in Saudi Arabia, comprising approximately 50% of its presence in the Middle East, is poised to bolster its target of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030. With these ambitious plans, Radisson Hotel Group is positioned to play a central role in transforming Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape, offering unparalleled service and innovative hospitality solutions across the Kingdom.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, Radisson Hotel Group will continue to leverage the strength of its ten global brands to provide tailored solutions for each market. Simultaneously, the Group will focus on forging strategic partnerships and adapting to the dynamic market landscape, generating increased opportunities for owners and guests.

