As delegates wrapped up an inspiring Day One at FHS Saudi Arabia, attendees gathered for an exquisite reception at MAIZ by Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel.

This elegant event provided the perfect atmosphere for networking, allowing guests to connect and discuss the day’s insights while enjoying the luxurious ambiance of one of Riyadh’s premier venues. Now we begin an action-packed Day Two!

