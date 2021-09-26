Equinox unveiled at the Expo 2020 Sustainability Pavilion

Equinox, an animated sculpture by celebrated British artist Mat Collishaw, and commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, has unveiled at Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion.

The location provides a stunning showcase for the 3D artwork that harnesses zoetrope technology, an early form of animation, to create a captivating optical illusion.

The centrepiece is a giant lotus flower, featuring an orbit of insects, spinning on its vertical axis.

Its petals act as ‘shutters’ – animating the insects within as they appear to fly, eat and pollinate in perfect harmony.

The petals of the flower function as a sacred chalice conserving insect ecology, with their enhanced scale underscoring the cataclysm that would follow their decline.

Accompanying the work, which stands more than five metres-high and three metres-wide, is a selection of poems that praise the sanctity of nature, including by celebrated English poet and painter William Blake.

The entire installation and setting is poetic commentary on the delicate calibration of the natural ecosystems of the earth and will inspire millions of visitors to re-examine their relationship with the natural world.

Collishaw said: “My work engages with subject matter that involves an engagement with how we as humans navigate the world and the choices we make.

“The sustainability theme of Terra provided a context, literally and metaphorically, for an experience that invites contemplation and reflection on the precarious nature of the earth’s ecosystem.”

Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are available online and through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

Mona Al Ali, senior manager, Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Standing at the very heart of Terra, Equinox honours the core purpose of the Sustainability Pavilion – to showcase the wondrous delicacy of our natural world and our shared duty to protect it for the betterment of both people and planet.

“I have no doubt that this beautiful installation, born from a fruitful collaboration between Mat, Futurecity and the Terra team, will capture the imagination of each and all who encounter it – inspiring them to become the change makers of tomorrow.”