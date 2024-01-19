Experience the world of luxury tourism

The Home of Luxury at ITB Berlin 2024 provides a first-class platform for the luxury travel industry. Three individually tailored exhibition areas create a unique atmosphere for product presentations, meetings and events. Luxury travel providers and buyers can register until mid of february.

This is where the world of luxury tourism meets: from 5 to 7 March 2024 the Home of Luxury at the World’s Leading Travel Trade Show ITB Berlin will provide an exclusive business environment for luxury travel providers and buyers. On the exhibition grounds, the exhibition area at the Marshall Haus serves as a platform for luxury products, services, negotiating business, and events. The exhibitors taking part in the Home of Luxury will be presented here from end of January.

The Home of Luxury comprises three exclusive, individually tailored exhibition areas: The Garden, The Nest and The Gallery. This is where luxury travel providers can present their company and products in a unique setting, meet luxury buyers in a secluded atmosphere, and conclude business deals. The Gallery is located next to a specially appointed lounge for handpicked members of the exclusive ITB Buyers Circle, to which only 1,000 senior buyers from the leisure, business travel and MICE sectors are admitted each year.

A comprehensive programme gives luxury travel providers and buyers an opportunity to exchange views on the latest developments in the luxury travel industry and take part in exclusive events. In addition to lectures, get-togethers, networking and speed dating events, the programme also includes a ‘Meet the Media’ event.

‘Meet the Media’: an exclusive event with media members from the Luxury & Lifestyle world

The ‘Meet the Media’ networking event gives luxury travel providers an opportunity to meet with media members covering luxury and lifestyle topics.

The event will take place on Tuesday, 5 March from 2 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, 7 March from 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon in the three Home of Luxury areas at the Marshall Haus.

Luxury travel providers can register here for the Home of Luxury.

Luxury travel buyers can register using the following link: buyerscircle.messe-berlin.de.

As members of the ITB Buyers Circle, luxury travel buyers have exclusive access to the Home of Luxury travel segment and many other benefits. For additional information on this segment visit www.itb.com/luxury-travel.