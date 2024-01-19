Hyatt Place Kathmandu to Transform into Nepal’s First Hyatt Centric Hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced an agreement between a Hyatt affiliate and City Hotel Limited to transform Hyatt Place Kathmandu into the planned Hyatt Centric Soalteemode Kathmandu, fully rebranding into the first Hyatt Centric hotel in the country upon completion of a renovation. The rebrand will come with a renovated entrance and lobby area, a unique sky bar and lounge, and enhanced amenities. Every element of this transformation will be carefully curated to embody the distinct vibrancy of the full-service Hyatt Centric brand.

A launchpad to inspire exploration for savvy travelers, the property is conveniently located near the city centre, within a short driving distance from renowned pilgrimage destinations, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Swayambhunath Stupa, Boudhanath Stupa, and Pashupatinath Temple. Situated in a picturesque valley rich in historic sites, ancient temples, shrines, golden pagodas, and fascinating villages, the hotel’s location will make it a perfect choice for contemporary travelers with an adventurous spirit.

“Strategically located in the heart of Kathmandu, we are confident this property will serve as an idyllic home base offering personalized, of-place service and experiences for guests looking to explore the rich history of the destination. The launch of the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Nepal will further strengthen our portfolio in Southwest Asia and solidify the region as a priority market for Hyatt,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt.

Located in prime destinations across world-class cities like New York, Madrid, Mumbai, Bangalore, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Chicago, the Hyatt Centric brand is thoughtfully designed to turn a stay into an opportunity for discovery, targeting millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the center of the action.

“We look forward to unveiling this hotel transformation, which will reflect our commitment to meeting our guests where they are with exceptional and memorable experiences,” said Akshay Golyan, executive director of City Hotel Limited. “The planned new, locally inspired design and modern enhancements throughout the hotel will create a welcoming atmosphere to encourage connection and cater to the needs of today’s curious traveler.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are confident that this transformation will further solidify our position as a leading hotel in Kathmandu,” said Varun Talwar, general manager of the hotel. “We are committed to providing an elevated guest experience through the highest level of service and hospitality, and we are excited at the prospect of sharing our new, distinctly Hyatt Centric look and feel with everyone.”

Hyatt’s current portfolio in India and Southwest Asia consists of 47 properties, with 45 in India and two in Nepal. The diverse collections spans eight distinct brands, including Alila, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency and Park Hyatt.