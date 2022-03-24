Eurostar to relaunch direct Disneyland Paris service

Eurostar will resume a direct train from London St. Pancras International to Disneyland Paris tomorrow.

The route was initially paused during the pandemic.

Travellers can once again enjoy a fast and seamless connection direct from London to the gates of Disneyland Paris, with a journey time of just two hours and 49 minutes.

Popular with families, travelling by Eurostar offers a generous baggage allowance with no weight restrictions and no queues or baggage reclaim on arrival – meaning more time to enjoy Disneyland Paris.

Francois Le Doze, chief commercial officer with Eurostar, said: “We are excited to resume our direct Disney service this Friday, as we know how much families value being able to travel with ease and speed from the heart of London to the gates of Disneyland Paris.

“This is another positive step on our road to recovery as we continue to increase the frequency of services across all of our core routes.”

The direct train will run four days a week during term-time, rising to five days a week in summer and daily during all other school holidays, with bookings open now until January.