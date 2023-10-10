New advertising campaign welcomes launch of new Eurostar

The new Eurostar, bringing together Eurostar and Thalys, has launched to customers.

A new brand, website, app and loyalty programme are the first steps in the creation of the new company, whose ambition is to carry 30 million passengers a year by 2030.

Today, Eurostar also announces its brand-new advertising campaign, which will be live across its European destinations from October 16th.

Gwendoline Cazenave, chief executive of Eurostar, said: “Today, with our teams and for our customers, we are writing a new page in the history of high-speed rail travel in Europe.

“With Eurostar, our customers will have Europe at their fingertips.

“Our ambition is clear: more Europe for a unique and sustainable travel experience.”

Eurostar launched its new Club Eurostar, a joint loyalty programme for MyThalysWorld and Club Eurostar members.

The new Eurostar Club programme, with over 2.5 million members, takes the benefits of the previous programmes even further: it is designed to be generous, allowing members to earn points more quickly.

Almost 30 years ago, Eurostar and Thalys crossed European borders for the first time by high-speed train, opening European train travel to a new generation of business and leisure passengers.

Since then, travelling by train between London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne and Paris has become the new norm.

As of now, the new Eurostar is reinventing the idea of sustainable travel in Europe, not just by train, but with a new brand, a new signature and a new campaign in film and out of home advertising.

Eurostar has chosen, as its symbol and new logo, a star inspired by the North Star, the original train service linking Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, and which pays homage to the first Eurostar logo.

A sparkling animated graphic, the Spark, acts as a compass and embodies the brand’s ambitions.

The new campaign slogan ‘Together we go further’ underlines the customer promise Eurostar stands for; to take them even further, thanks to its expanded network across five countries.

In a 60-second spot created in collaboration with Riff Raff and The Mill, two women meet on board Eurostar and find themselves transported into the vibrant world of travel opportunities across five cities.

The advert will be launched on television and in cinemas from 16 October in the five countries of the Eurostar network: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The audio-visual campaign is also accompanied by out of home and digital advertising featuring the two heroines.

Ten local artists from the cities served by Eurostar were commissioned for the various visuals bringing each destination to life.