Raymond Blanc celebrates taste of summer with new Eurostar menu

Eurostar, the high-speed rail service linking the UK and mainland Europe, is launching a brand-new summer menu for Business Premier passengers to enjoy on board.

Designed by Michelin star chef and Eurostar Business Premier Culinary Director, Raymond Blanc OBE, the summer range will delight customers palates with light, refreshing flavours inspired by the wonderful city destinations that Eurostar travels to.

In line with Eurostar’s commitment to sustainability, the menu champions seasonal, local and responsibly sourced ingredients including courgettes grown in the French village of Charbuy, 15km from our Burgundy kitchen; beef from Aldens, an Oxfordshire butcher founded in 1793 and run by the same family for eight generations; and delicious goats’ cheese from the Yonne region.

Raymond Blanc OBE, Eurostar’s Business Premier Culinary Director for the past nine years, said: “Travel is back on the menu, and we want to celebrate with new summer dishes that offer our Business Premier passengers fresh, seasonal flavours, whilst on the move. All the recipes are full of flavour, designed to complement each other and bring the best locally sourced ingredients to the plates of our Eurostar Business Premier travellers.”

With a selection of salads, meat, fish and vegetarian dishes and sweet treats, customers will have a full range to choose from. Here is the full menu of handpicked dishes from Eurostar’s Business Premier summer menu designed by Raymond Blanc OBE:

Starters:

· Roasted asparagus custard with pea shoots and chilli

· Bulgur, kalamata olives, tomato and rocket salad with ciabatta and croutons

· Bulgur with fresh herbs, chickpeas and roasted red pepper, roasted almond paste, red pepper, pumpkin seeds

Mains:

· Sustainable cod loin, lemon verbena hollandaise, crushed potato, steamed broccoli

· Beef tagine, couscous with courgettes, peppers, apricots and sultans

· Falafel, aubergine puree, lentils, tomato and vegetable chilli with Swiss chard

· Salmon flakes, lemon coriander butter, basmati and wild rice, cooked egg, carrot, courgette, and shrimp paste

· Chicken fillet, roti, pepper coulis with smoked paprika, rosemary and spinach organic spelt poelee

· Quinoa salad, mange tout, tomato confit, roasted red pepper hummus, red and yellow peppers, chickpeas, coriander, parmesan shavings

Dessert:

· Goat cheese from Yonne region with apricots and rosemary

· Creamy chocolate cake with lime caramel and ginger

· Chaource from Champagne-Ardennes, sour cherry chutney

· Pistachio and apricot tartlet

Eurostar is proud to be the first transport provider to receive Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) accreditation as a Two-Star Sustainability Champion for its commitment to sourcing local and sustainably produced ingredients and for pursuing a socially and environmentally responsible approach. Eurostar’s Business Premier aims to offer the highest standards in cross-channel train travel and a superior experience for passengers. With fully flexible fares, Business Premier customers can enjoy exclusive access to the business lounges, plus complementary drinks and fine dining all served in the comfort of their own seat.

Eurostar is nominated as the World’s Leading Green Transport Solution Company 2021 by World Travel Awards.