South Africa loosens Covid-19 travel restrictions

South Africa president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has announced changes to entry regulations for international travellers to South Africa.

With immediate effect, fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to produce a negative PCR test.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers may still enter South Africa with a negative PCR test, to be taken no more than 72 hours before arrival in the country.

At the same time, sports stadiums and music venues in the country will be able to fill up to 50 per cent of their capacity with people who are vaccinated or who present a valid negative PCR test.

Mask wearing will no longer be required in public outdoor areas.

However, masks are required indoors in public areas such as shopping centres, galleries, restaurants and on public transport.

Kgomotso Ramothea, acting hub head South African Tourism UK, said: “We welcome the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions; this is great news and makes South Africa more accessible to travellers regardless of their vaccination status.

“South Africa’s travel industry is hopeful that recovery will be quick and visitor arrival figures will spring back to 2019 levels.

“The ease of regulations is such a positive move in support of the industry and a step towards reaching this goal.”