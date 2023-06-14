Eurostar to launch new pale ale in partnership with Two Tribes

Eurostar will launch an exclusive pale ale onboard its services from June 15th, providing travellers with award-winning and refreshing beer to enjoy on the journey through Europe.

The beer, called Nomad, has been brewed by London brewing provocateurs Two Tribes at their King’s Cross-based brewery, found just minutes from Eurostar’s London home, St Pancras International.

The exclusive new beer brewed especially for Eurostar by Two Tribes uses the finest British and European ingredients, along with sustainable brewing methods to create a bright and easy-going beer reminiscent of sunny European summers.

With Nomad, Eurostar invite customers to let their tastebuds explore Europe before arriving at their destination.

The brand new 4.5 per cent ABV pale ale has been made using UK, Belgian and German malts, which provide a smooth caramel and toffee backbone to the beer complimented with hoppy hints of citrus fruit such as grapefruit and orange peel.

The Nomad by Eurostar pale ale was named in honour of those who travel to seek new and intriguing adventures in Eurostar’s exciting city destinations such as London, Paris, Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

Justin Deighton, founder of Two Tribes said: “We’ve embarked on an incredible journey with Eurostar over the past half-year, and we are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership by brewing an exclusive pale ale using the finest British and European ingredients.

“Two Tribes and Eurostar share the belief that travel holds the key to creative discovery and good times.

“It is this shared ethos that has fuelled our collaboration, resulting in a truly exceptional beer crafted exclusively for Eurostar’s discerning on-board customers.”

The beer will be exclusively available for customers on all routes in Business Premier, Standard Premier, Café Metropole as well as London’s Business Lounge.