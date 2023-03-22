ENNISMORE ANNOUNCES MONDRIAN ABU DHABI - THE BRAND’S FIRST LOCATION IN THE UAE, OPENING IN 2024

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, today announces it will open Mondrian Abu Dhabi, the brand’s first project in the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with Al Hazoom Group.

Opening in 2024 and located in the city’s bustling downtown area alongside the Abu Dhabi canal, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will be a spectacular hotel providing waterfront views overlooking both Reem Island and Maryah Island and direct views of the city skyline. The project has already broken ground and will join the Mondrian portfolio of seven operating hotels.

The new Mondrian Abu Dhabi will feature 221 rooms and 80 serviced apartments, as well as six unique food and beverage venues, a ballroom, four meeting rooms, a spa, a swimming pool, a kid’s club, a retail area, and world-class fitness area, making it a welcomed addition to Abu Dhabi’s buzzing city-center. Mondrian Abu Dhabi will offer a chic crystal-clear lagoon where guests can enjoy a beverage while soaking in the sun. The lagoon will boast vast ocean views and feature an infinity pool design, lounges, and daybeds surrounding the water’s edge.

Designed by award-winning interior architect Tristan Du Plessis, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will be as fantastical as it is timelessly imaginative and inviting. It will expertly capture the clean and contemporary aesthetic of the Middle East while seamlessly integrating the warmth and comfort embedded in the DNA of all Mondrian properties. A short distance from the city’s most popular destinations, including The Corniche, Abu Dhabi Mall, The Galleria, and the Sorbonne University, the property will be surrounded by many leisure and cultural attractions, making it an idyllic destination for discerning business travelers and tourists.

The Chairman of Al Hazoom Group said, “It is with immense pride and excitement that we align our vision with Ennismore to introduce the first Mondrian hotel in the United Arab Emirates. We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute our unique establishment to Abu Dhabi’s thriving cultural scene while keeping to Mondrian’s iconic aesthetics. Mondrian Abu Dhabi embodies bold, contemporary design and will be host to some of the most discerning culinary and culture-seekers from all over the world.”

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer of Mondrian at Ennismore, said, “We are very proud to collaborate with Al Hazoom Group to bring the iconic Mondrian brand to Abu Dhabi in this breathtaking waterfront location. Mondrian Abu Dhabi will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after destinations for lifestyle, hospitality, culinary, and mixology experiences for locals and travelers alike. With an imaginative design by Tristan Du Pleiss, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will certainly be a feast for the senses.”

With the success of SLS Dubai, Hyde Dubai, and 25hours Hotel One Central – and the upcoming opening of SO/ Uptown Dubai - Ennismore further solidifies its reputation as a leader in lifestyle hospitality across the United Arab Emirates. In 2023, Ennismore is set to open 30 hotels globally, including Maison Delano Paris, France; Mama Shelter, Rennes, France; SO/ Uptown Dubai, UAE; 21C Museum Hotel St. Louis, USA; TRIBE Bangkok, Thailand; Mondrian Singapore, Singapore; The Hoxton, Charlottenburg, Germany and Mondrian and Hyde Ibiza, Spain.