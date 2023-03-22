Spas of America Launches 2023 Spa Collection

On the first day of spring, the travel website Spas of America has unveiled its 2023 Spa Collection, featuring a selection of the leading spa and wellness experiences across North America.

“We are seeing a surge in spa and wellness travel in North America,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “People are once again excited to travel and seek out new experiences to gather, refocus and recharge. As the largest spa and wellness travel website, we help people connect with the spa and wellness experiences they’re looking for.”

An exciting addition to this year’s collection is the soon-to-open The Spa at Séc-he. Owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and operated by Agua Caliente Casinos, the 72,000-square-foot spa is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country.

“The opening of The Spa at Séc-he is a defining moment for the Tribe,” says Chairman Reid D. Milanovich. “The hot spring water means everything to us. It’s at the heart of tribal life and has been a cultural resource for us and our ancestors for thousands of years. The power of these healing waters is real, and we are proud to offer the experience to all who come.”

“We are very excited to unveil our beautiful new spa in the 2023 Spa Collection,” says Daniel Spencer, Director of Spas, Agua Caliente Casinos. “This new property is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country, and we are very excited to welcome the world to Palm Springs.”

Spas of America’s 2023 Spa Collection

ADVERTISEMENT

Spas of America’s 2023 Spa Collection is a selection of award-winning independent spa and wellness travel experiences from across North America.

Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California

The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center, New York

Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Arizona

Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan

Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel – Crystal Springs Resort, Vernon Township, New Jersey

Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario

Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia

The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta

The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania

Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa, Manitou, Saskatchewan

Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario

The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario

Red Mountain Resort, St. George, Utah

Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge – Crystal Springs Resort, Hamburg, New Jersey

Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario

Serrano Spa, Yammava’ Resort & Casino, Highland, California

Skana The Spa at Turning Stone, Verona, New York

Sole’renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel, Sulphur, Oklahoma

The Spa at The Omni Homestead, Virginia

Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California

The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs, California

The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho

Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Aurora, Ohio

The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi, California

Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri

Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario

Strata Integrated Wellness & Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California

Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California

Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas