Spas of America Launches 2023 Spa Collection
On the first day of spring, the travel website Spas of America has unveiled its 2023 Spa Collection, featuring a selection of the leading spa and wellness experiences across North America.
“We are seeing a surge in spa and wellness travel in North America,” says Spas of America president Craig Oliver. “People are once again excited to travel and seek out new experiences to gather, refocus and recharge. As the largest spa and wellness travel website, we help people connect with the spa and wellness experiences they’re looking for.”
An exciting addition to this year’s collection is the soon-to-open The Spa at Séc-he. Owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and operated by Agua Caliente Casinos, the 72,000-square-foot spa is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country.
“The opening of The Spa at Séc-he is a defining moment for the Tribe,” says Chairman Reid D. Milanovich. “The hot spring water means everything to us. It’s at the heart of tribal life and has been a cultural resource for us and our ancestors for thousands of years. The power of these healing waters is real, and we are proud to offer the experience to all who come.”
“We are very excited to unveil our beautiful new spa in the 2023 Spa Collection,” says Daniel Spencer, Director of Spas, Agua Caliente Casinos. “This new property is one of the most luxurious hot mineral spring spa destinations in the country, and we are very excited to welcome the world to Palm Springs.”
Spas of America’s 2023 Spa Collection
Spas of America’s 2023 Spa Collection is a selection of award-winning independent spa and wellness travel experiences from across North America.
Aarna Spa, Pasea Hotel & Spa, Huntington Beach, California
The Biggest Loser Resort Niagara, Java Center, New York
Boathouse Spa and Baths, Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, British Columbia
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Miami Beach, Florida
CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, Carefree, Arizona
Crystal Spa, Crystal Mountain Resort & Spa, Thompsonville, Michigan
Elements Spa at Minerals Hotel – Crystal Springs Resort, Vernon Township, New Jersey
Elora Mill Hotel & Spa, Elora, Ontario
Grotto Spa, Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, Parksville, British Columbia
The L Spa and Wellness Centre, Grande Prairie, Alberta
The Lodge at Woodloch, Hawley, Pennsylvania
Manitou Springs Resort & Mineral Spa, Manitou, Saskatchewan
Miraj Hammam Spa, Shangri-La Toronto, Ontario
The Pearle Hotel & Spa, Burlington, Ontario
Red Mountain Resort, St. George, Utah
Reflections Spa at Grand Cascades Lodge – Crystal Springs Resort, Hamburg, New Jersey
Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, Blue Mountains, Ontario
Serrano Spa, Yammava’ Resort & Casino, Highland, California
Skana The Spa at Turning Stone, Verona, New York
Sole’renity Spa at the Artesian Hotel, Sulphur, Oklahoma
The Spa at The Omni Homestead, Virginia
Spa Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, California
The Spa at Séc-he, Palm Springs, California
The Spa at Sun Valley Resort, Sun Valley, Idaho
Spa Walden, Walden Inn & Spa, Aurora, Ohio
The Spa at White Oaks Resort, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
The Spa at Wine & Roses, Lodi, California
Spa Shiki at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Missouri
Ste. Anne’s Spa, Grafton, Ontario
Strata Integrated Wellness & Spa, Garden of the Gods Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado
The Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente, Rancho Mirage, California
Spa Terra at The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California
Turtle Cove Spa, Mountain Harbor Resort, Mount Ida, Arkansas