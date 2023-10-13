Emirates Will Buy 2 More Airbus A380s For $35 Million Each

Emirates is set to purchase two more of its leased Airbus A380s later this year. According to a London Stock Exchange filing from the aircraft’s current owner, both A6-EDP and A6-EDT will be purchased by the UAE giant before the end of the year. Last year, the airline purchased another of its aircraft from the same lessor.

Many airlines are trying to sell unused Airbus A380s with little-to-no success. However, one airline is in the market to buy Airbus A380s, but only the giants that it is already operating. Dubai-based Emirates is slowly purchasing its A380s from some of its lessors.

$35 million for an Airbus A380

In an update issued on the London Stock Exchange yesterday, Doric Nimrod Air Two revealed that it has agreed to sell two of the seven Airbus A380s that it owns to Emirates in the coming months as their leases expire. According to the update, MSN 77 (A6-EDP) is expected to be sold on October 14th, with MSN 90 (A6-EDT) following on December 2nd. These dates are exactly 12 years after the respective aircraft were delivered to Emirates. Commenting on the sale price, Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited’s board remarked,

“The sale proceeds to be paid by Emirates to the Company are £28.9m in respect of each Asset (equivalent to US$35m, an aggregate combined total of US$70m for the two Assets).”

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the transaction to Simple Flying but declined to comment on the purchase. At the start of the year, Simple Flying reported that Emirates had bought a (then) 14-year-old Airbus A380 from Doric Nimrod Air One. This aircraft was sold for £25.3 million ($30.5 million), again 12 years after its delivery.

Source: Simpleflying.com