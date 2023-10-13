Polar Routes Launches New ‘Ultimate Antarctic Expedition’

Polar Routes, a British polar expedition cruise specialist, is offering a unique opportunity to experience Antarctica more intimately and deeply on its exclusively chartered ‘Ultimate Antarctic Expedition’. The small expedition ship MV Polar Pioneer is newly refurbished and carries just 53 passengers – almost half the size of the next closest equivalent ship in the market at this time - enabling it to visit parts of Antarctica, other ships cannot reach.

Combining unrivalled passion with knowledge and many years of experience, Polar Routes’ ‘Ultimate Antarctic Expedition Cruise’ will sail for 23 incredible days between 21 January and 12 February 2025 exploring the very best of Antarctica, including the remote Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia & the Falkland Islands. Guests will be able to spot wildlife including whales, penguins, elephant seals and albatross, as well as follow in the footsteps of the heroic explorer Ernest Shackleton to Elephant Island, located in the outer reaches of the South Shetland Islands.

Charismatic broadcaster, environmental historian and award-winning author with extensive polar experience, Dr Huw Lewis-Jones, will lead the group and with five zodiacs on board, every full expedition day will have two extensive off-ship excursions (weather permitting).

Dr Huw Lewis-Jones said: “Every trip to Antarctica is an unbelievable privilege. The Ultimate Antarctic Expedition Cruise on the small, hardy expedition ship MV Polar Pioneer means we will have unrivalled access to one of the most intriguing wilderness areas in the world, and will encounter wildlife, ice-shelves, glaciers, ice movements and remote islands few will ever have the privilege to see. Whether it is to get up close with penguins, marvel at sublime landscapes, or learn more fascinating polar history, this is a journey like no other. The joy with this particular trip is the small ship size and being out in ice and wilderness is what makes my heart sing. Unforgettable experiences await you.”

The Ultimate Antarctic Expedition departs on 21 January 2025. Prices are from £14,999pp in a shared cabin including a 21-night cruise on a full board basis, 1 night hotel stay prior to departure, internal flights from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, full programme of landings, expert expedition guide and programme of lectures. Excludes international flights, travel insurance and gratuities. £500pp discount applied to first 10 passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

To book and find out more, please visit https://www.polarroutes.co.uk/cruises/antarctica/the-ultimate-antarctic-expedition-by-polar-routes/ or call directly on 0203 196 1000.