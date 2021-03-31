Emirates to return to Orlando in June

Emirates has announced it will resume four-weekly services to Orlando from June 2nd, further expanding its US network.

With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 US destinations including Boston, New York (JFK), Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Newark.

Emirates customers also have seamless access to other US cities via the airline’s codeshare agreements with Jetblue and Alaskan Airlines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights to/from Orlando will operate four times weekly on Emirates’ two-class Boeing 777-200LR.

Emirates flight EK219 will depart Dubai at 08:55, arriving in Orlando at 16:30 while the return flight EK220 will depart Orlando at 21:00, arriving in Dubai at 19:10 the next day.

Emirates has safely and gradually restarted operations across its network.

Since it safely resumed tourism activity in July, Dubai remains one of the most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season.

The city is open for international business and leisure visitors – though many attractions are operating at reduced capacity following an uptick in cases of Covid-19.