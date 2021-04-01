Three new members for ABTA board

ABTA has appointed three new directors to its board.

Ruth Marshall, managing director of RCL Cruises; Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet holidays; and Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI Northern Region, will all take up new seats.

ABTA chairman, Alistair Rowland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ruth and Garry onto the ABTA board for the first time, and to welcome Andrew on his return.

“All three individuals have outstanding backgrounds in travel.

“RCL, TUI and easyJet holidays demonstrate the wide range of businesses within ABTA membership, and are essential suppliers to many other ABTA members.

“There has never been a more important time for different parts of the travel industry to work together behind a single organisation to carry our case to government, and to shape the future of the industry as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Stuart Leven (RCL) and Richard Sofer (TUI) are stepping down from the board.

Rowland added: “I would like to thank Stuart and Richard for their invaluable contributions to our board discussions over the recent years, as we have worked to steer ABTA members, and ABTA itself, through the biggest crisis the industry has faced.”