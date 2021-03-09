Dubai boosts inspections as partial hospitality shutdown is extended

The Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has joined forces with various authorities to ensure establishments across the tourism ecosystem are fully implementing precautionary measures to combat Covid-19.

The move comes after the city was forced to partially lockdown elements of the hospitality sector following a spike in cases.

Since the reopening of the city to domestic tourism in May and international tourists in July, Dubai Tourism claims to have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance with health and safety protocols.

Heavy fines and penalties were also imposed against violators of precautionary guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai Tourism added it continues to conduct joint inspection campaigns in cooperation with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy), especially across places that attract large gatherings.

Penalties for violations range from fines to final warnings, suspension of permits and closure of the facility.

Following the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dubai Tourism in coordination with other relevant authorities, has conducted nearly 10,000 inspections of hotels and recreational facilities.

A total of 274 violations were recorded and 47 facilities closed.

A new set of precautionary measures against Covid-19, due to run until the end of February, have been extended until the beginning of Ramadan in mid-April.

The new rules cover various sectors and activities with shopping malls; hotel establishments, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels required to operate at 70 per cent capacity.

Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will continue to operate at 50 per cent of maximum capacity while pubs and bars will remain closed during this period.