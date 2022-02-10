Emerald Azzurra to make Red Sea debut

Emerald Cruises has taken delivery of Emerald Azzurra, the first of two new superyachts.

Departing Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam earlier, the 100-guest yacht is headed to Aqaba in Jordan to welcome guests on board its inaugural sailing on March 11th.

The vessel will initially offer an eight-day sailing in the Red Sea.

After its inaugural sailing, Emerald Azzurra will transit the Suez Canal to embark on a series of sailings in the Mediterranean and along the Adriatic coast over the summer.

Glen Moroney, founder and chairman, Emerald parent Scenic Group, commented: “Today marks a major moment for our team at Emerald Cruises as the first in our fleet of ocean-going superyachts takes a giant step towards completion.

“We look forward to welcoming our first guests on board Emerald Azzurra and we are confident she will exceed all expectations.

“The demand has been unprecedented with her inaugural season almost fully sold.”

He added: “Her sister yacht – Emerald Sakara – will follow early next year, providing double the opportunities for guests to join us on board our ground-breaking vessels.”

A first for yacht cruising, Emerald Azzurra features an innovative infrared sauna for longer, relaxing guest experiences.

Of the 50 luxuriously appointed suites, more than 88 per cent of them boast balconies, with more space per guest than similar vessels of her size.

Emerald had initially hoped to launch the vessel last summer, but plans were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.