Emerald enters river cruise market with new yacht

Emerald Waterways has entered the yacht cruising market with the launch of its first custom built 100-guest ocean-going super yacht, Emerald Azzurra.

The vessel is to be launched under the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises brand.

Emerald Azzurra will become the first vessel owned by the new Emerald Yacht Cruises brand and will sit alongside Emerald Waterways as the two brands making up the newly formed Emerald Cruises portfolio.

The new 110-metre long Emerald Azzurra is being built in Ha Long City (Vietnam), and will be launched in July next year.

There are plans for it to begin sailing a series of 47 itineraries.

ADVERTISEMENT

On sale from this month, the new sailings will explore destinations including the Red Sea – Israel, Jordan and Egypt – and the Mediterranean – Greece, Montenegro, Italy, France, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Spain – offering guests an intimate, boutique yacht cruising experience.

As well as exploring the major highlights in these regions, guests will also have access to the smaller ports and harbours including Kotor (Montenegro), Santorini (Greece) and Amalfi (Italy) which can only be reached by small yachts.

Mirroring the existing Emerald Waterways experience, the price of a cruise with Emerald Yacht Cruises includes return flights, transfers, all tipping and gratuities, meals at breakfast, lunch and dinner with complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, plus excursions and experiences.

David Winterton, director of marketing, Emerald Cruises, comments: “We are thrilled to be introducing a new sister brand to Emerald Waterways.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the UK and can’t wait for past river cruise guests and new customers alike to join us on board our new ocean-going yacht.

“At just 110-metres in length, we are excited to be offering an intimate experience on board, with just 50 cabins, and on shore due to the fact we will have access to small ports and harbours that large ships can’t access.”