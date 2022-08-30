EMERALD CRUISES LAUNCHES 2023/24 YACHT CRUISE BROCHURE

The brochure features a range of new voyages onboard Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara, which is set to debut in late 2023.

Highlights include Caribbean and Central American voyages, Transatlantic sailings and new ports of calls across the Mediterranean and Adriatic Sea.

Emerald will sail to fifteen new islands and countries, as both Azzurra and Sakara will be homeporting in the Caribbean during the winter of 2023 and 2024.

A ten-day Grenadines and Grenada voyage sails round-trip from Bridgetown and calls at Tobago Cays, Bequia Island, Saint Vincent, Union Island, Mayreau Island and Carriacou Island, with prices starting from £4,805pp based on a 24 November 2023 departure.

Meanwhile, the ten-day Coastal Adventures: Costa Rica and Panama itinerary sails from Puntaneras to Curu and Isla Tortuga, Quepos, Golfito, Isla Cebaco, Darien National Park, San Jose Island and Panama City. Prices start from £5,200pp.

The line will also offer three ocean crossing itineraries, including a 13-day San Juan to Santa Cruz de Tenerife itinerary which sails from San Juan to Tenerife, with prices starting at £4,895pp.

Meanwhile, the 11-day Highlights of Spain, Morocco and Italy itinerary sails from Tenerife to Arrecife, Casablanca, Gibraltar, Malaga, Cartagena, Palma de Mallorca, Mahon, Bonifaco and Civitavecchia, with prices starting from £5,550pp.