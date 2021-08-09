Emerald Azzurra headed to Saudi Arabia next spring

Emerald Cruises has unveiled two brand-new itineraries for Emerald Azzurra next year.

Both itineraries will take guests on a voyage which includes Saudi Arabia, a new and exciting addition to Emerald Cruises’ expansive list of destinations.

The 10-day Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia voyage will sail from the Cypriot city of Limassol, with its tavernas and medieval castle, and ends in Saudi Arabia’s second largest city, Jeddah.

Located in the Hejaz region, the UNESCO World Heritage Site is famed for being a gateway for pilgrims travelling to Mecca and Medina.

En route, guests will visit the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx, when calling at Port Said.

Travel through the world-famous Suez Canal, the 100-mile-long feat of engineering that connects the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean.

The trip departs on Valentine’s Day next year.

Alternatively, the longer 12-day Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece itinerary sails from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and calls at Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba and Sharm-el Sheik, as well as Ain Sokhna - the nearest beach resort to Cairo, Crete, Santorini and Athens.

The trip leaves in mid-March.

Launching in January, Emerald Azzurra is the first custom-built ocean superyacht from Emerald Cruises – offering a luxury cruising experience to small ports and harbours only accessible by small ships.

The superyacht will carry a small group of just 100 guests, spread across 50 deluxe suites and staterooms, with the majority of cabins having access to private balconies.