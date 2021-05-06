Scenic Group to return to Portugal in July

Scenic Group has confirmed that its river cruise programme on the Douro River in Portugal will resume from July 30th.

The company is home to both the Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises brands.

Both cruise lines will resume their original Douro schedules, offering eight-day round-trips from Porto exploring the sun-drenched vineyards and postcard-worthy towns.

Both cruise lines are providing British holidaymakers with full flexibility by offering deposit-free bookings until the government’s proposed ‘traffic-light’ system is confirmed.

This allows Brits to secure their place on the highly-sought after 2021 season while still having full peace of mind that their cash is protected.

Colin Downing, managing director UK, Scenic Group commented: “We are so excited to be safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests, after more than a year of suspended operations.

“We continue to work closely with CLIA and the relevant government authorities to ensure a safe return to each river as soon as possible.”

Alongside the nil-deposit offer, Scenic and Emerald Cruises have applied additional discounts across its entire portfolio of 2021 Douro sailings.