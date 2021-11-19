Captain unveiled for upcoming Emerald Azzurra

With the launch of its first superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, scheduled for January, Emerald Cruises has made appointments for two key onboard senior management positions – including a British captain.

Jonathan Edwards will take the helm of Emerald Azzurra in his role as captain, while Petros Zarpanely will head up the service side of the ship as hotel director.

“We are excited to match our incredible new superyacht with talented leadership,” said David Winterton, global director of brand and marketing, Emerald Cruises.

“Captain Jonathan combines a true love of his craft with a wealth of global navigation experience, while Petros’ background of managing luxury hotel staff, both on land and onboard cruise ships, means our guests will see the best of the best when it comes to service, foods and experiences.

“We couldn’t ask for a better start for our new journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards joins Emerald Cruises after nearly 20 years with Holland America Cruise Line.

Raised in a naval family, he has always had close ties with the sea, sailing laser boats in competition races as a child.

He joined Holland America in 2003, and has most recently been sailing onboard Scenic Eclipse in Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea.

Zarpanely, a cruise industry veteran with 25 years under his belt, joins Emerald Cruises as hotel director, where he is in charge of all hotel services including bars and restaurants, galley, housekeeping, laundry, guest services, shore excursions and onboard entertainment.

Hailing from London, he was educated at the London Institute, where he majored in hospitality and hotel management.

He then went on to further education at Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne.