Finnair unveils new-look long-haul cabins

Finnair has launched a refreshed long-haul look, with brand-new business and premium economy class cabins as part of a major investment in the customer experience.

The flag-carrier unveiled the €200 million investment at a press conference in Helsinki this morning.

The complete cabin renewal covers all Finnair Airbus A350 and A330 long-haul aircraft, with new cabins to be fitted over the next two years.

The full experience, complete with renewed service concepts, will be available in the spring on selected routes across the long-haul network.

The routes will be announced at the sales start on March 1st.

Topi Manner, Finnair chief executive, said: “Our investment to enhance the long-haul customer experience demonstrates the continuing commitment of the whole Finnair team to deliver a premium experience in every cabin on our aircraft.

“The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on our industry, but it has not changed our ambition to offer a modern premium experience as we continue to be the first choice for travellers connecting Europe and Asia.”

Finnair is the launch customer for a brand-new concept in business class seats, developed in close collaboration with Collins Aerospace, maximising customer space and the freedom to move.

The unique fixed shell lounge space enables a wide variety of sitting and sleeping positions, allowing customers to make the space their own during a flight.

Finnair’s Nordic design language and the warm, dark, comforting colour scheme throughout the business class and premium economy follow the palette and design of the renewed non-Schengen lounges, unveiled at Helsinki Airport in 2019.

The main entrance for all cabin classes has a stylish new entry area and a refreshment bar, creating a striking impression for customers and new service opportunities for cabin crew.

Finnish design house Marimekko has designed a new collection of unique textiles to complement the onboard atmosphere.

These include a duvet and pillows for the business class, as well as a neck pillow and a woven blanket for premium economy.

The new premium economy cabin is being installed in all long-haul aircraft for the first time, offering customers a comfortable and stylish new cabin choice.

Finnair has also invested in a refresh of its long-haul economy class, with new seats and larger in-flight entertainment screens with an updated user interface for its A330 aircraft and three A350s.

In the summer, Finnair plans to serve nearly 100 destinations in Europe, Asia and the United States, including new long-haul routes to Busan in South Korea and Tokyo Haneda in Japan as well as Dallas and Seattle in the USA.