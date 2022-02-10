Guernsey to drop Covid-19 protocols next week

From next Thursday, February 17th, travelling to the Islands of Guernsey will be even easier.

All border restrictions are being dropped from that date, along with the requirement to complete a Travel Tracker for those travelling into the islands.

Travellers from all countries, regardless of vaccination status are not required to test or isolate on arrival in the islands – making them an ideal stress-free holiday destination that feels a whole world away.

ADVERTISEMENT

With such a short journey time, visitors can relax and jump straight into all Guernsey has to offer from picture-perfect beaches, stunning cliff walks, to fabulous food and fascinating history, Guernsey has all of the ingredients needed to conjure up the perfect getaway.

Guernsey will feel like a trip far from the British Isles due to the warmer climates and French influence.

In addition to the removal of legally mandated self-isolation and border restrictions, the islands will manage the continued impact of Covid-19 from February 17th with continued reviews and measures.