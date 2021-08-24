Emerald Cruises to return to the Danube

Following its recent successful return to the Douro and Rhine rivers, Emerald Cruises will next week celebrate the return to its third river of the season – the Danube.

For its revival, Emerald Cruises sets sail from Nuremberg with its eight-day Danube Delights river cruise, calling at Passau, Melk, Dürnstein, Vienna and Bratislava along the way, disembarking at the Hungarian capital of Budapest at its conclusion.

This best-selling journey cruises through four countries along the Danube River, offering unique insight into the history and context of Europe’s fascinating cultural evolution.

While on their travels, guests have the freedom to make the trip their own, with the option to either soak in the sights at a slightly more moderate pace, or to take advantage of the multitude of inclusive excursions available, such as guided hikes to the fortress of Veste Oberhaus, medieval Dürnstein Castle (where Richard the Lionheart was held prisoner), the baroque gardens of Bratislava, or Buda Hill, for views overlooking the Danube.

For those looking to cover slightly more ground, guided bike tours from Melk to Dürnstein and Danube Island are also available.