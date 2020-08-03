Dubai opening leads Avani expansion

Avani Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that the brand is on track to open more than ten new properties in the coming years, including on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The brand will also be debuting in four new countries.

In addition, despite the global economic slowdown from Covid-19, Avani has successfully completed a number of full-scale renovation projects at its existing properties.

These include the construction of a second wing at FCC Angkor by Avani in Cambodia; the full renovation of Avani Kalutara Resort in Sri Lanka; and the renovation and rebranding of Avani Seminyak Bali Resort, Indonesia.

As world governments are revealing comprehensive recovery measures, Avani Hotels & Resorts is also preparing to announce further new hotel signings soon.

Confirmed properties in the dynamic brand’s robust pipeline include hotels and resorts in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

“We are pleased that our partners are reaffirming their commitment to long-term growth with Avani, as demonstrated in their decision to continue with the delivery of at least seven new properties by the end of 2021.

“With yet more projects expected to be completed in the following two years and additional pipeline announcements coming soon, Avani continues to be the fastest-growing brand in the company,” said Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Avani Hotels & Resorts.

Expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year, Avani Palm View Dubai Residences & Suites offers great views over the Palm Jumeirah,

In the final stages of development, accommodation options at the new-build, 264-key Avani Palm View Residences & Suites range from studios to multi-bedroom residences.

Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites soars 48 storeys high, the Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah beyond providing a wow backdrop.

Featuring a range of accommodation configurations, Avani offers the perfect base for corporate travellers, families and long-term guests looking for contemporary comforts and style.

Other new hotels will take the brand into Myanmar and Oman, while also expanding in Vietnam, Thailand and Kenya.