Avani Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Venetian Debut with the Launch of Avani Rio Novo

Avani Hotels & Resorts, the upscale lifestyle brand of Minor Hotels, continues to expand its dynamic European portfolio with the launch of Avani Rio Novo Venice.

Offering experiences aligned with the desires of remote professionals and millennial-minded travellers who like to mix work and fun, the Asian brand has mastered the balance between design and function, service and privacy and laid-back and lavish – a unique proposition that the brand is bringing to Venice.

Avani Rio Novo Venice makes exploring the city’s cobbled alleys and ancient waterways easy with curated experiences, while quality workouts in AvaniFit style, convenient grab-and-go dining options that cater to dynamic lifestyles, and dedicated meeting spaces serve as extensive areas for dynamic company events.

Set against the charming backdrop of Dorsoduro with its ancient canals and centuries-old bridges, the 144-key hotel stands as a contemporary landmark with its sweeping glass façade. Avani Rio Novo offers a gateway to a neighbourhood renowned for its authentic eateries where moreish cicchetti snacks tempt the palate, and vibrant local bars beckon. The locale also boasts world-class art galleries, including the prestigious Gallerie dell’Accademia and the esteemed Peggy Guggenheim Collection, where cultural treasures await. The hotel is steps away from Campo Santa Margherita, a bustling hub that attracts students and locals alike.

Avani Rio Novo showcases Italian Rationalist architecture in its clean lines and geometric shapes. The interiors celebrate Venice’s strong connection to the world of cinema, particularly due to the annual Venice Film Festival that attracts renowned figures from the global film industry. From stylish common areas and rooms dotted with cinema memorabilia to the signature restaurant hung with portraits of movie stars and a mini-library with magazines and books on the subject, the hotel is a love letter to Italian cinema. Calming rooms and suites in monochrome shades feature elegant parquet floors and full-height windows that let in Venice’s enchanting light.

They also provide panoramic views of tiled rooftops and occasional canal-side gardens, offering a glimpse into the city’s daily life.

At 8 Millimetri Cicchetti & Wine, a cinematic-themed restaurant, film enthusiasts can relax amidst black-and-white photographs featuring Italian cinema icons or enjoy an espresso and a hearty breakfast. In true Avani style, the restaurant also provides grab-and-go options for coffees, pastries and light snacks. For meetings and events, the restaurant can be combined with dedicated meeting spaces on the ground floor, creating an extended venue filled with natural light. These flexible event spaces, named after legendary Italian film directors, can accommodate up to 130 participants.

Avani Rio Novo Venice invites guests to explore the timeless allure of the city with a collection of curated experiences designed to cater to a diverse range of tastes and interests. Wellness enthusiasts can start their day with a rejuvenating morning run led by a knowledgeable local jogger along a picturesque route. Meanwhile, those with an appreciation for the arts can immerse themselves in the captivating world of mask-making, guided by one of the city’s premier mask makers, renowned for his work in Hollywood productions. For a more classic Venetian experience, guests can participate in a Murano glass workshop. Led by a talented husband-and-wife team with haute couture credentials, this workshop offers a chance to master the craft of creating exquisite glass beads with a delightful, candy-like allure.

Stefano Botteon, the General Manager of Avani Rio Novo, commented, “Much like Avani, Dorsoduro epitomises a harmonious blend of culture and entertainment, history and contemporary living, sophistication and simplicity. This exciting new launch closely follows the opening of Avani Palazzo Moscova Milan Hotel and is the ideal setting for the brand’s second property in Italy. Together, they provide guests with an exceptional foundation to explore some of Europe’s most grandiose capitals in comfort and style.”

Avani Rio Novo is conveniently situated 30 minutes from Venice Marco Polo Airport by car and a 10-minute walk from the train station. It is also within easy reach of the car and cruise terminals. Avani Double Rooms start from USD 196 per room, per night based on two sharing, breakfast and taxes included. For more information, please visit www.avanihotels.com, call the following number +39 0412753511 or email [email protected].

In the next few years, Avani is set to launch in key cities across Europe, as well as making its entrance into South and Central America with upcoming hotels in Colombia and Mexico.