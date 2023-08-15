Discover Unparalleled Luxury at Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay

The Wyndham Grand Crete Mirabello Bay, owned and managed by the famous ZEUS International Hotels and Resorts, unveils its much-anticipated, latest renovations which redefine the very essence of hospitality in the region, elevating guest experiences to uncharted heights of indulgence and delight.

Step into this serene Cretan seaside oasis and embark on a transcendent journey of opulence and sophistication. Here is a preview of the hotel’s unparalleled improvements and latest enhancements to guest experiences!

Brand New Laguna Boasting Breath-taking Views

The property is delighted to debut a brand-new seaside laguna. Nestled along the glistening azure shores of the Aegean Sea, the newly unveiled laguna beckons guests with its calming turquoise hues, unveiling a tapestry of natural beauty where the sea meets Cretan skies in an awe-inspiring embrace. An idyllic backdrop of escapism, this stunning lagoon is sure to captivate the hearts of travellers with its timeless allure.

Crete’s Largest Private Marina with Two Exclusive Beaches

Wyndham Grand Mirabello introduces the largest privately owned marina in the whole of Crete which offers direct ocean access to the Aegean’s crystal-clear waters, making it the ideal destination for yacht-fanatics and sailors alike! Flanked by the hotel’s two private, Blue Flag-awarded beaches on either side, guests receive priority access to over and underwater activities, including snorkelling, diving, sailing, sightseeing tours, and fishing trips.

An ideal harbour for private dockside arrivals, overnight mooring, and yacht catering, the marina is a destination in itself for every time of day, providing 30 slips, concrete docks and finger piers, and on-yacht catering services. During the day, guests can head to the hotel’s marina-side glamourous beach club, for light bites or post-boating lunches.

Wyndham’s Beach Club: A Haven of Leisure and Luxury

This season, the property initiates its extraordinary Beach Club, situated on the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean. The club boasts an impressive pool, mere steps away from the beach, two restaurants - Elia and Bay Grill & Bar, and three lively bars, including the Marina Yacht club. Guests can indulge in two sandy beaches, with one offering assigned sun-loungers and VIP service. The club additionally offers an array of sports activities, including mini soccer, beach volley, multi-courts, and tennis courts.

As the sun sets, an open-air cinema creates the perfect ambience for unforgettable evenings with great movies, family, food, and fun. Wyndham Grand Mirabello Bay Crete’s Beach Club redefines luxury with enchanting Cretan touches.

Masterfully Renovated Rooms with Private and Jetted Pools

Vivifying authentic Cretan hospitality dedicated to providing superior services, Wyndham Grand Mirabello now offers guests 115 exceedingly upgraded bungalows and suites, which debut impressive private and jetted pools. Thoughtfully designed with a fusion of contemporary opulence and coastal chic, the newly renovated rooms redefine the very essence of luxury hospitality while offering a cosy embrace of comfort and refinement with breath-taking vistas of the sea.

Across its 318 accommodation options, guests are invited to step into a world of refined elegance, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to elevate your stay to new heights of extravagance. Carefully created interior design elements ensure every waking moment is adorned with awe-inspiring beauty. From a harmonious fusion of modern aesthetics and classic elegance to the use of muted tones creating a soothing ambience and luxurious furnishings adding a touch of refinement to the already alluring atmosphere, the property has elevated its commitment to offering luxury accommodation with humble comforts in an inviting atmosphere.

New Cave Wine Tasting Experience

Indulgence knows no bounds at this seaside sanctuary which debuts a new private wine and cigar tasting experience for guests to savour at SPILIA - an enchanting natural cave transformed into an exquisite setting for the exclusive experience. Create unforgettable memories and delight your senses as you sample rare wines, the finest champagnes and premium Belgian chocolate varieties whilst dining under the candlelight.

This experience is one of many unique gastronomy offerings guests can look forward to at the Wyndham Grand Mirabello, which provides a plethora of gourmet restaurant options carefully curated by their executive chef. Savour delectable Greek delicacies and international cuisines across 10 restaurants and bars.

Wellbeing offerings for active lifestyle enthusiasts

Wyndham Grand Mirabello premieres unrivalled wellness experiences and is excited to welcome guests into its invigorating sanctuary, where the world of indulgence meets the pulse of an active lifestyle.

The resort uniquely offers a yoga and pilates deck featuring panoramic views stretching to the horizon which provide a sense of oneness with the surrounding landscape. As the sun rises and sets over the horizon, the deck becomes a canvas of enchanting colours, creating the perfect ambiance for your wellness practice. Guests of all ages are invited to partake in seaside classes led by skilled instructors catering to all levels.

Also nestled within the lush olive garden oasis which homes this deck is the resort’s ethereal Mirabello Spa. Engulfed in nature’s embrace and the fragrance of local herbs, blossoming flowers, and organic fruit and vegetables, the spa’s serene ambience effortlessly calms the mind whilst offering a harmonious fusion of opulence and vitality. The state-of-the-art facility features eight world-class treatments rooms, a heated indoor pool, hammam, jacuzzi, sauna and tea lounge! Guests are invited to select from a myriad of restorative treatments which draw inspiration from nature, with the use of natural ingredients, to experience a heightened sense of inner peace and renewal.

The Wyndham Grand Mirabello’s latest renovations and new experiences invite guests of all ages to immerse themselves in coastal Cretan splendour for an unforgettable Mediterranean escape!