Gett boosts electric black cab offering with Sherbet collaboration

Gett, the leading ground transport platform, and Sherbet, London’s largest privately owned electric taxi fleet, have announced a new collaboration that will bring an additional 400 electric taxis to Gett’s network.

This new arrangement gives Gett’s customers access to the award-winning Sherbet electric taxi fleet directly from Gett’s app and web platform, helping users to reduce their carbon footprint. All Sherbet drivers undergo disability awareness training, and so the Gett offering to passengers with sensory or physical impairments is also enhanced.

Gett drivers are also set to benefit from the collaboration, with Sherbet offering new, exclusive discounts at their Putney LEVC warranty and service centre, as well as up to 4 weeks free rental of a 2023 plate Sherbet electric taxi. This presents an opportunity for any drivers wishing to upgrade to an electric taxi from an older diesel vehicle, or those already renting their vehicle elsewhere who are looking for a new lease. Sherbet is the leading provider of rental taxis in London, with the largest number of owned electric taxis in the UK.

The Sherbet/Gett collaboration adds on-demand bookings to Sherbet’s system, which previously only offered pre-booked ride bookings, improving the opportunity to earn for Sherbet taxi drivers. With several new high profile corporate customers onboarded to Gett recently, Sherbet drivers are expected to benefit from extra demand for their services. Providing an additional pool of fully licensed, professional drivers to the Gett customer base is also expected to help maintain their exceptionally high levels of reliability.

“We are delighted to welcome Sherbet to our network, especially at a time we are expecting a trend towards higher growth in demand for business travel and last-mile transport solutions. We are looking forward to a productive collaboration that fits our sustainable approach to ground transportation,” said Guy Gaash, VP of Global Partnerships at Gett. He continued, “This is an important milestone for Gett and one that gives us an opportunity to support our customers by giving them access to a reputable eco-fleet, and our current driver base by deepening the range of benefits available to them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Asher Moses, CEO of Sherbet, added: “This collaboration brings our award-winning Sherbet electric fleet onto one of the UK’s leading ground transport platform and this will help Gett’s corporate customers meet their CSR goals, as it will boost the number of electric black cabs available on the platform, helping more businesses reduce their carbon footprint as they travel throughout London.”

He continued, “For Sherbet drivers, this deal means more work and greater value from being part of the growing Sherbet family. For many years a number of aggregator services have wanted to gain access to the Sherbet fleet, but in Gett, we have found the right partner for the first time, as they align with our values on bringing the benefits of cleaner, more efficient transport to a wider audience across the capital.”

This collaboration reconfirms Gett’s commitment to sustainability, making green business travel even easier for riders in London. On average, using an e-black cab saves 193g of CO2 emissions per mile in comparison to black taxis running on diesel. Over 54% of the vehicles available through Gett’s platform in London are electric or hybrids.

Strengthening the electric fleet available on the platform joins Gett’s other green initiatives, which include offsetting 100% of the CO2 for all the rides booked and completed through their web platform and app in the UK. Additionally, Gett donates 2p per ride to Trees for Cities (charity number 1032154), a charity dedicated to planting trees in urban areas. Corporate users can also track the carbon emissions of their business’ ground transportation through the Gett web platform.

Gett is one of the leading taxi platforms operating in the United Kingdom and Israel, offering its corporate clients a comprehensive ground transportation management solution. Corporate clients benefit from Gett’s wide range of services designed to fit any budget and business need, from reliable pre-book options to quick on-demand solutions. As of the end of 2022, Gett serves more than 10,000 B2B clients and has more than 700,000 quarterly active B2C customers across both the United Kingdom and Israel.

Sherbet is the largest fleet of privately owned electric taxis in the UK and the only taxi operator in London that offers rides, vehicle rental and taxi media services all within their business model. Taxi drivers, often unable to afford the purchase cost of a new electric taxi, can access flexible rental options with Sherbet that fit their working pattern, meaning fleet optimisation and efficiency is best-in-class. In addition, leading global brands advertise on Sherbet taxis for its unrivalled coverage of London. This extra income stream allows Sherbet drivers to earn an extra income from their taxi. The Sherbet Intelligence platform is one of the leading data aggregation services in the mobility sector, collecting rich data on passenger numbers, audience management, fuel and energy efficiency, usage trends and traffic behaviour, all this elevating the black taxi into a Smart, Electric taxi fit for the modern city and traveller.

Sherbet were named in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, are winners of the SME UK Enterprise Awards, and won the Most Innovative Taxi Company in the Innovation & Excellence Awards. They have been named as a finalist in the 2023 Business Travel Awards Europe.