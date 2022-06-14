Let’s dim sum at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Hors d’oeuvres, Cantonese style, is how one would describe dim sums. These delicious little parcels of joy are traditionally enjoyed in teahouses for breakfast and lunch, but have made their way into dinner menus now too.

Far & East, the Asian brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, has a range of inventive dim sums that will feature in the Let’s Dim Sum menu from June 14 to 28, 2022

Today, dim sums are fondly eaten all over China and the world. The famous yum cha or Cantonese dim sum brunch culture began in tearooms in the latter half of the 19th century in the port city of Guangzhou, after opium dens were banned throughout the country. Silk Road travellers and traders would take breaks in tea houses for a dim sum meal. Nowadays, a dim sum spread can include dishes and traditions adopted from other parts of China. By and large, the culinary form remains the same as ever.

Giving it a truly innovative spin, Chef Sean Wong of Far & East has crafted a special menu that has a wide variety of delicious dim sums and baos, with a selection of vegetarian varieties as well. “First Season of Mushroom is my favourite as it bursts of earthy flavours from the medley of shimeji, shitake and oyster mushrooms, which we serve with a specially made creamy truffle sauce,” he says, when asked to single out an absolute favourite.

Other interesting varieties are the pork Chengdu dumpling, made with succulent pork belly and paired with a wickedly spicy Chengdu-style sauce, or the duck spring roll made with roast duck, or even the elegant pumpkin and pine nut dumpling.

ADVERTISEMENT

>Where: Far & East

When: From June 14 to 28, 2022

Prices: Start at INR 700

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru is nominated as India’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022 by World Travel Awards.