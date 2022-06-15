Be transformed at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, in collaboration with multi-talented energy healer, intuitive and author Dana Childs, announces an immersive retreat that combines the power of inner exploration with the dynamism and tranquil beauty of Hawaii this fall. The Transformational Wellness Retreat with Dana Childs is from September 16 to 19, 2022, featuring immersive meditations and healings, rituals, guided outdoor adventure and group workshops.

“We are honoured to once again collaborate with our close friend and partner Dana Childs for another inspiring wellness-centred retreat that focuses on a fully integrated holistic experience, including harnessing self-awareness and unique healing techniques,” notes Jason De Vries, Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. “The elevated wellness program allows guests a unique opportunity to work alongside Dana in an intimate and private group setting, while also connecting with nature.”

Surrounded by 642 acres (260 hectares) of swaying palms, warm tropical breezes and the serene turquoise blue ocean, Four Seasons presents a haven-like setting to relax, reset, and renew one’s spirit. Throughout the retreat, Childs will aid guests to identify hidden blocks, cultivate self-empowerment and ultimately rediscover one’s authentic self. Hawaii’s natural healing ethos, from the ocean to the volcanic energies, will be rooted in the foundation of each session.

“Four Seasons Resort Oahu is the ideal setting for this unique healing retreat,” says Dana Childs. “Supported by Oahu’s mana, from the water to the fire, the retreat helps guests shed the past and embrace a hopeful future.”

The Transformational Wellness Retreat with Dana Childs schedule includes:

Friday, September 16, 2022

5:30 pm – Welcome Dinner at Mina’s Fish House Hale

Saturday, September 17, 2022

7:30-8:30 am – Sunrise Yoga

9:00-10:30 am – Morning Healing: Honouring the Past

5:00-6:00 pm – Afternoon Healing: Muhala Sound Journey with special guest Pi’iali’i Lawson, an Oahu-based ancestral healer and intuitive

/ul>8:00-9:00 pm – Celestial Stargazing with Stars Above Hawaii

Sunday, September 18, 2022

6:30-9:00 am - Sunrise Hike to the Mail’i Pillbox

10:00-11:30 am – Morning Healing: Tapping into Desire

4:00-5:30 pm - Afternoon Healing: Honouring Your Whole Self

Monday, September 19, 2022

7:30-8:30 am – Sunrise Yoga

9:00-10:00 am - Closing Session

11:00 am - Farewell Breakfast at La Hiki

The four-day retreat package begins at USD 3,330 in an Oceanfront Room for single occupancy. The package includes accommodations, daily retreat sessions, USD 250 Naupaka Spa credit, and daily morning yoga. In between retreat sessions, enjoy an abundance of Resort amenities, including unlimited use of the Naupaka Spa & Wellness Centre’s expansive 35,000 square-foot (3,250 square metre) facility, snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding in the lagoon, or partake in an artisan workshop through the Resort’s #FSWAYFINDERS workshop program.

In addition to the Transformational Wellness Weekend with Dana Childs, Four Seasons Resort Oahu features a collection of exclusive meditations written and narrated by Childs in Naupaka Spa & Wellness Center. Guests are invited to embark on a spiritual journey pre- and post-treatment with myriad purposeful topics that include healing, positive energy, anxiety, sleep and mindfulness meditations and range between five to seven minutes.

Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina is nominated as North America’s Leading Beach Resort 2022 and North America’s Most Romantic Resort 2022 by World Travel Awards. by World Travel Awards.