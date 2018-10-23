DFDS reveals Field to Ferry campaign to boost sustainability credentials

Award-winning ferry operator DFDS has announced the launch of its ‘Field to Ferry’ campaign following an internal review of its food produce suppliers on its channel ships from Dover to Calais and Dover to Dunkirk.

The campaign showcases a handful of their UK suppliers to engage and inform passengers where the food served on-board has come from, with a strong focus on provenance, traceability and sustainability.

All factors that are given key consideration in DFDS’ uncompromising search for quality.

With the explosion of the UK casual dining scene over recent years and consumers with a keenness to understand as much as possible about where their food comes from, DFDS have worked hard to create an on-board ferry dining experience that shatters any preconceptions of ferry food from bygone years.

Dave Lewis, category manager food and beverage at DFD, said: “I am incredibly passionate about food and from early in my career as a chef, I understood the importance of good quality ingredients in helping to create the best quality dishes.

“My job now at DFDS is to source great ingredients to provide our passengers with the best dishes on-board our ships, from the Field to the Ferry.

“We have a clear focus on our customers at DFDS and we take great pride in continually seeking improvements to ensure those special memorable experiences of travelling with us.

“If it’s a light bite, healthy salad or one of our delicious freshly made meals there is something on-board for everyone.

“I hope that passengers enjoy eating them, as much as I enjoyed finding such great produce and ingredients.’’

The ‘Field to Ferry’ campaign launches today focusing initially on five of their UK producers and suppliers.

They all have a passion and commitment to producing high quality food to the foodservice industry and with multiple awards between them, they’re all leaders in their industries.

DFDS is considered the World’s Leading Ferry Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.