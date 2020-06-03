DFDS overhauls operations as customer prepare to return

Ferry operator DFDS has offered a glimpse of how it is preparing to welcome back holidaymakers who are considering how they can get away for a break this year.

As lockdown measures across Europe begin to ease, a spike in searches for travel ideas and destinations indicates consumers’ desire to find a safe way to take a holiday.

DFDS is reassuring travellers that it is ready to adapt to the new social distancing environment for travelling.

The company has introduced a number of measures on board its ships to enable social-distancing including a passenger capacity to limit the number of people on board at any one time.

The company is also introducing staggered (pre-) boarding and disembarkation procedures, as well as asking passengers to remain in their cars while waiting to be loaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasper Moos, head of short routes and passenger for DFDS, said: “Our number one priority is the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crews.

“The precautions we are taking across our route network will protect the welfare of everyone travelling on our ships and enable us to support socially-distanced travel.”

DFDS said seating in public areas has been arranged to allow for social-distancing and all outside deck areas remain open, while all food and drink will be served by crew, with no self-service options available.

Moos added: “The travel industry as a whole faces a number of challenges in responding to the post-coronavirus world.

“However, one thing that remains is our unique ability to offer access to plenty of space onboard and outside, sea views and lots of fresh air when holidaymakers travel by sea with us.

“Adjusting to this new world offers a real opportunity for holidaymakers to embrace no-fly alternatives and discover the freedom of ferry travel, to enjoy the simple pleasures of a fresh sea breeze and relaxing start to their holiday experience.”

More Information

DFDS is considered the World’s Leading Ferry Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.