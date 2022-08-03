DFDS to trial Rosslare-Dunkirk passenger service

A new passenger service between Ireland and France will launch from Friday 5 August on leading pan-European ferry company DFDS’s Rosslare-Dunkirk route.

Passenger travel will be introduced on a trial basis, as an addition to the existing freight service between the two ports. For the first time, the company will offer tourists a direct link between South-East Ireland and Northern France. The new service will be focussed on car and motorhome traffic at launch, with limited capacity to complement our freight traffic.

Chris Parker, route director at DFDS, said: “We launched a freight service between Rosslare and Dunkirk in January 2021, and it has proved extremely popular with customers looking to move goods between Ireland and continental Europe without the need to use the land-bridge via the UK. Adding passenger services to the route will further strengthen the service and we expect strong demand from holidaymakers in Ireland and in Northern Europe. Rosslare is at the heart of the ‘sunny southeast’ and a short drive from Dublin and Cork, making it a very popular destination. Irish customers will benefit from a direct link into the heart of Europe.”

Crossings on the route will take 23 hours and 45 minutes, with the overnight sailings providing an opportunity for customers to relax and recharge before driving on to their holiday destination. Against the backdrop of a looming summer of disruption at airports, the launch of the new route offers a stress-free alternative for holidaymakers looking to getaway. No luggage restrictions apply when you take your car to Europe by ferry.

There will be up to five sailings per week from Rosslare to Dunkirk.

DFDS was voted World’s Leading Ferry Operator 2021 by World Travel Awards.