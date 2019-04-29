C Central Beach Hotel the Palm set for summer debut

Continuing its expansion in Dubai, Central Hotels announced the launch of a new five-star hotel in the emirate.

Featuring 206 luxe studios and suites overlooking the Arabian Gulf, C Central Beach Hotel the Palm is all set to welcome guests this summer and will be the fourth hotel to open under the Central Hotels banner.

The contemporary resort will offer a rich array of facilities including five exceptional restaurants and bars, a fully-equipped fitness centre, spa and swimming pool as well as fabulous conference and banqueting facilities.

Abdulla Al Abdulla, chief operating officer for Central Hotels, said, “It is great to expand our footprint in Dubai and enhance our portfolio of hotels at this historic time when the emirate is preparing to host Expo 2020.

“C Central Beach Hotel the Palm enjoys an iconic location and will give travellers the opportunity to revel in unique experiences with its state-of-the-art facilities and distinctive service.

“We are committed to develop hotels that meet the diverse needs of residents and visitors to our destination and support the remarkable vision of Dubai.”

The beach-front resort is ideal for leisure seekers, honeymooners and families.

Ammar Kanaan, group general manager of Central Hotels, said: “C Central Beach Hotel the Palm is a stunning property equipped with premium lifestyle amenities.

“We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming guests to experience our heart-warming hospitality.

“Looking ahead, we are confident in the strong outlook for tourism in the UAE and glad to contribute to its success as a home-grown brand.”