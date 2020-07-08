DFDS to relaunch Amsterdam connection next week

Ferry operator DFDS has confirmed that its Newcastle to Amsterdam route will reopen on July 15th with a sailing from Amsterdam.

The decision comes in the wake to an announcement from the UK government that it will remove quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from the Netherlands from July 10th.

The route had been suspended since the UK lockdown was announced back in March, but with Holland on the list of countries included in the new travel arrangements, the company is now taking bookings for the summer and beyond.

The first sailing from Newcastle will depart at 17.00 on Thursday, July 16th.

Kasper Moos, head of short routes and passenger for DFDS, said: “We welcome the government’s announcement that travel restrictions will be removed and that holidaymakers will be able to explore Continental destinations this summer.

“Our teams have been working hard to prepare our ships to restart sailings and we’re really looking forward to welcoming passengers back onboard our services next week.”

In anticipation of the announcement, DFDS has prepared its cruise ferries for the new world of socially distanced travel.

Passenger capacity on the route will be reduced to maximise the space available onboard and ensure that travellers can comply with government guidance.

Additionally, early and staggered boarding and disembarkation procedures will be in place, crew will wear protective equipment and passengers are advised to wear face coverings for embarkation and disembarkation.

Further information about the new arrangements is available on the official website.

DFDS’ routes across the English Channel from Dover to Dunkirk and Calais, and its Newhaven to Dieppe services will be open for holidaymakers from July 10th.

The company continued to operate these services during lockdown to carry freight bringing vital goods into the UK and to enable essential travel for passengers.

Holidaymakers booking crossings on the Dover routes can enjoy a complimentary meal onboard during their sailing.