DFDS seeks to calm waters following France quarantine decision

In the wake of the announcement by the government that France and the Netherlands has been added to the quarantine list, ferry company DFDS is reassuring travellers that it will continue to support their holiday plans.

The company, which runs 57 sailings per day on routes from Dover to Calais and Dunkirk, three per day between Newhaven and Dieppe, and daily crossings between Newcastle and Amsterdam, will continue to run passenger services to facilitate travel between the UK and the continent.

“Customers with existing bookings, or those considering booking a holiday to Europe can rest assured that we will continue to operate our passenger routes between the UK, France and Holland.

“While arrangements may have changed for what they must do when they return from their break, we continue to provide a safe and relaxing means to travel to and from the Continent,” said Kasper Moos, head of DFDS’ short routes and passenger business.

DFDS has implemented a range of procedures and safety measures onboard its ships to allow for social distancing and ensure the wellbeing of passengers and crew.

This includes enhanced cleaning regimes, reduced passenger capacity on each of its ships, provision of hand sanitiser at all customer touch-points and making the wearing of face-masks onboard its UK to France ships compulsory.

On its Dover to France routes all bookings include a free meal in the onboard restaurants, meaning passengers can avoid having to break their journey to stop for food before getting onboard.

The onboard dining experience on its Newcastle to Amsterdam route allows passengers the opportunity to dine together, a little further apart with pre-booked dinner and breakfast options to be selected during the online booking process.

For added peace of mind, DFDS is offering customers travelling on its routes from Dover and Newcastle a Travel Guarantee, meaning that customers can cancel their journey and re-book for a future date for free.

Passengers are advised they must have a booking to travel before arriving at port.

More information

DFDS operates one of the largest networks of passenger and freight ferry routes in and around Europe.

Its UK ferry services run from Dover to Calais and Dunkirk, Newhaven to Dieppe and from Newcastle to Amsterdam.

Its pan-European services include routes from Copenhagen to Oslo, from Frederikshavn to Oslo, from Kiel or Karlshamn to Klaipeda, and from Paldiski to Hanko and Kapellskar.

DFDS is nominated in the ‘Europe’s Leading Ferry Operator’ category for the 27th annual World Travel Awards Europe and votes can be cast here until September 24th.

Winners will be unveiled at a red-carpet gala ceremony in Antalya, with Europe’s travel and tourism leaders in attendance.