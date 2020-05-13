DFDS sees profits dip amid coronavirus restrictions

Ferry and logistics company DFDS has announced a one per cent drop in revenues for the first quarter of the year.

Overall operating profit for the business in the first three months of the year was DKK610 million (£71 million), down ten per cent on the same period last year.

From mid-March the company suspended two of its passenger routes (Newcastle to Amsterdam and Copenhagen to Oslo) and restricted passenger journeys on its Dover to France and Newhaven to Dieppe routes to essential travel only.

It continues to operate freight services on its routes across the English Channel and on key services in the Mediterranean, the Baltic Sea and the North Sea.

Freight volumes on the company’s European network declined as lockdowns were introduced in March, impacting manufacturing and other industry sectors.

A 13 per cent drop in freight volumes was seen on the Dover to Calais and Dover to Dunkirk routes in the quarter. Passenger numbers fell by 21.5 per cent as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

“The main reason for the reduced revenue and result was the travel restrictions between countries as a result of coronavirus, which forced the suspension of sailings on our Newcastle-Amsterdam route.

“Travel on the Dover to France and Newhaven to Dieppe routes is restricted essential passenger journeys,” said Kasper Moos, head of DFDS’ short routes and passenger business.

“These routes remain open for freight traffic to keep supply chains and production running and ensure that food and other supplies remain available in the shops.

“We have introduced all recommended measures to protect our employees, partners and customers against the spread of the virus, and to ensure we can keep operating and live up to our obligations to our customers and the communities we serve.”

DFDS employs approximately 2,200 people in its UK ferry and logistics operation, where a few hundred staff have been furloughed with support from government wage compensation schemes.

The company is considered the World’s Leading Ferry Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.