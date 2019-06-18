Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Centre unveils US$30m overhaul

Kempinski Hotel Beijing Lufthansa Centre has unveiled its newly transformed 480 rooms and suites.

The new offering includes a Western and Oriental Presidential Suite, a large executive lounge and a reimagined all-day dining outlet.

The developments are the most substantial renovation in the property’s 26-year history.

The US$30-million upgrade brings international leisure and business guests’ timeless elegance while providing Beijing with a rejuvenated complex that aims at reinterpreting European luxury in modern China.

Since its opening in 1992 the hotel has been a preferred local destination for high-level diplomatic and embassy events, official government summits and state visits.

“Kempinski has gone to great lengths in its renovation to blend the hotel’s dual heritage: European, as Kempinski Hotels have been hoteliers since 1897, and Chinese, as this was the first Kempinski hotel in China,” said managing director Brice Péan.

“From the moment new-age business travellers walk into our property, they’ll know it’s a Kempinski, not just because of the service, but also from its commitment to elegant, well-rounded performances in everything we do.”

The new portfolio of rooms and suites displays a decor that aims to convey the contemporary elegance of China and its cultural influence.

European sandy, classical beige colours and hues adorn the walls and furniture, while art pieces, antique decorations, and colourful vases add breath-taking brushstrokes of Asian identity.

Upgrades include bathroom glass walls with pixilated partitions (Magic Mirrors), heated towel racks and ground coffee machine stations in the executive floor rooms.

Mirrors subtly outline windows and walls to accentuate a greater sense of space and tranquillity.

The two presidential suites are decorated with authentic Chinese artwork and feature bathrooms with a view across the city.

“Since it opened in 1992, Kempinski Hotel Beijing has dedicated itself to pioneering the performance excellence.

“This relaunch signifies our strong commitment to impeccable personalised service,” continued Péan.

“Along with the physical aspects of the renovation, the hotel now offers many software upgrades like the all-digital PressReader, where guests can access most newspapers from around the world.

“Additionally, our new instant messaging service provides guests with the convenience of booking a table, ordering in-room dining, and requesting a delivery of amenities, through Facebook or WeChat’s messaging from the palm of their hand.”

A haven for the business-minded traveller, all executive floor guests can now experience the new executive lounge.

Perched among the hotel’s top floors and overseeing Beijing’s city skyline, the lounge offers everything from an open kitchen breakfast buffet with a live-cooking station to afternoon tea, happy hour, and dinner.